FM: Pakistan attaches special importance to development of relations with friendly Azerbaijan

"Pakistan attaches special importance to the development of relations with friendly Azerbaijan."

The statement came from Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif as he met with Azerbaijan`s counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, AzerTag reports.

Elmar Mammadyarov recalling that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence, and added that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. He praised the high level development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral platforms between the two countries. FM Mammadyarov mentioned that high-level reciprocal visits played an important role in advancing friendship and fraternity relations and in this regard, highlighted the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan in February, 2017.

The two ministers exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan within international organizations. The importance of trade turnover increase, as well as cooperation in energy, agriculture and other areas between the two countries was also discussed.

Minister Mammadyarov briefly informed his counterpart about the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict negotiation process. Furthermore, he stressed that Armenia barbarically destroys the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and places of worship belonging to Islamic culture in the occupied territories and intentionally targets civilians, including children and women, along the line of contact.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

