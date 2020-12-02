FM: Stability in South Caucasus very important for Turkey

FM: Stability in South Caucasus very important for Turkey

Turkey always maintains peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

“Stability in the South Caucasus is very important for Turkey,” the foreign minister said. "Turkey supports the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation."

Stressing that Turkey supports the trilateral declaration on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, Cavusoglu added that this document is the biggest step towards peace.

The minister stressed that Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan, supporting regional cooperation.

News.Az