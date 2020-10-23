FM: There is no future for second Armenia within internationally designated borders of Azerbaijan

There is no future for a second Armenia — the so-called ‘Republic’ of Nagorno- Karabakh — within the internationally designated borders of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said.

In an article named “Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. On that basis, war with Armenia can be ended” published by the Washington Times, Bayramov said that from the United States to Russia, even Armenia itself — every country recognizes the legality of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and Nagorno-Karabakh’s indissoluble place within it.

“There is nothing to negotiate: save the need for all of those who can legitimately call Nagorno-Karabakh home to find a way to coexist and live together on the same land and in peace as an integral part of Azerbaijan. This is possible. Azerbaijan is already a mix of Sunni and Shia, Jew and Christian Orthodox — of Azerbaijanis, Russians, Lezgins, Avars, Talishs, Georgians, Tsakhurs, and many others. Some 30,000 Armenians — excluding the occupied territories — call Azerbaijan home. It is not a place of monolithic ethnicity, nor single religion,” Bayramov said.

Yet, Bayramov noted, for now at least, the current government of Armenia keeps pushing its destructive agenda.

“Azerbaijan, though, wishes to live together with Armenia as neighbors in peace and prosperity. All of our common troubles stem from the Armenian invasion, occupation, and refusal to comply with the only possible condition for peace: to remove their troops from our lands. We must learn to live differently,” Bayramov said.

“But we start at the beginning with what will remain true at the end: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. On that basis we can end this war — and take the path to peace,” he emphasized.

