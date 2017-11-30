FM: Turkey to further stand by Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict’s settlement

Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir problem, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavusoglu.

“From this point of view, the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan are in constant contact,” Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Pakistani counterparts in Baku on Nov. 30, AzVision.az reports.

He recalled the remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Erdogan said that if Russia is decisive, this issue will be resolved and this initiative will be supported by Turkey. We support all formulas suitable for Azerbaijan.”

Cavusoglu said he met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Ankara on November 29.

“During a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Turkish side called on them to be more active and more sincere,” added the foreign minister.

