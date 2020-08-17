FM Zarif: Iran, Azerbaijan are close neighbors, friendly countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan are close neighbors, friendly and brotherly countries, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as he introduced Saeed Khatibzadeh, the new spokesman of the Foreign Ministry during a ceremony.

Newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also attended the event. Zarif congratulated Abbas Mousavi on his appointment as ambassador, while also highlighting Iranian-Azerbaijani relations.

The Iranian FM noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran shared a common history, culture, religion and national and spiritual values.

“These facts require the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. Iran and Azerbaijan are close neighbors, friendly and brotherly countries. Azerbaijan is an important state for Iran, and official Tehran attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with Baku,” the minister added.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries had been developing steadily, describing Azerbaijan as a dear brother of Iran.

News.Az