FMs of Turkic Council member states to gather in Baku

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) will be held in Baku on Feb. 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The Turkic Council is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.

