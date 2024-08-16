FMs of Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss economic co-op in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Türkiye, Rashid Meredov and Hakan Fidan held political consultations in Ankara, focusing on the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, News.az reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The sides agreed on the strong and evolving interstate relations, facilitated by the efforts of heads of states. They emphasized the importance of high-level contacts and regular consultations in advancing bilateral relations and discussed planned visits and meetings for the year.The discussions highlighted the need for coordinated economic activities and the roles of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Business Council. Topics included energy and transportation partnerships, as well as expanding cultural dialogue and cooperation in science, education, sports, and healthcare.The ministers addressed a range of topics, including enhancing political and diplomatic ties, expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthening the legal framework. The sides reaffirmed the significance of bilateral collaboration in trade, economics, humanitarian issues, and cooperation within international and regional structures.Additional consular talks were held a day early, tackling visa issues, and the improvement of the legal framework. The meeting addressed information security, focusing on cybersecurity and countering threats related to virtual technologies.

News.Az