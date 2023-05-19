Following Victory in Patriotic War, Azerbaijani people live with a sense of pride: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the 30-year-long occupation, the Azerbaijani people had faced a humanitarian catastrophe with a million of people left homeless – the fact, which caused great obstacles for the development of Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Sridharan Madhusudhanan, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani leader noted there was a great potential in the country in all fields in the wake of liberation of the occupied lands.

Emphasizing that the large-scale reconstruction and reconstruction works are underway in the territories liberated from occupation, the head of state noted that following the Victory in the Patriotic War, the people of Azerbaijan live with a sense of pride and this manifests itself in every sphere.

News.Az