Food prices jump 5.7% in Armenia in January

Prices for foods and soft drinks in Armenia rose 5.7% in January 2018, compared with the previous month, the National Statistical Service reported on Tuesday.

According to the statistical report, the price rise was mainly due to 10% and 34.3% increase in prices for fruits and vegetables.

Nevertheless, vegetables were 2.1% cheaper in January 2018 than in January 2017, while fruit prices have risen 0.9% over one year.

Meat products showed 13.1% year-on-year increase and 0.2% month-on-month increase.

Fish and sea products have gone 25.9% up over one year and 0.6% up over one month, and dairy products, cheese and eggs 7.1% and 0.5% respectively.

Instead, sugar became 8.1% cheaper in January 2018, compared with January 2017, and lost 0.4%, compared with December 2017.

Butter price has added 13.5% over one year and 0.4% over one month.

The National Statistical Service says consumer prices in Armenia rose 2.7% in January 2018, compared with January 2017.

