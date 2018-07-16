Food Safety Agency monitors fairs organized by Agriculture Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Food Safety Agency is conducting monitoring of agricultural fairs.

The Agency reports that the monitoring was carried out on 14 July at the fairs in Baku and Sumgait.

"Monitoring is to establish the availability of documents of origin of goods. Besides, samples of goods are taken. The primary results of the monitoring have shown that problems were revealed in packaging, transportation and content of the goods sold," the FSA said in a statement.

The monitoring at the fairs has been carried out since last week and the public is informed about its results.

News.Az

News.Az