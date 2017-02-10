Food Safety Agency will be created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to improve the food safety system.

In order to ensure the implementation of state control for all stages of food production in Azerbaijan, Food Safety Agency will be created, APA-Economics reports.

Chairperson of the Commission

Ali Ahmadov – Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission:

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan;

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan;

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan;

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan;

Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan;

Chairman of the State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan;

Food Safety Agency Chairman of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az