Footage emerges of Hamas attack on Israel music festival (VIDEO)

Footage has been released of Hamas attacking Israel during the Nature Party music festival in Kibbutz Raim (a special agricultural community) on the border with the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports.

The footage shows hundreds of festival attendees fleeing, while those who cannot escape are beaten and shot.

Most of the participants of the Nature Party peace festival have been taken hostage or are missing, and some have been killed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel in the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az

