Footage emerges showing capture of Istanbul terror attack suspect

The footage came to light on Monday showing Turkish security forces as they caught a suspect thought to be behind a deadly blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Istanbul police teams identified the female suspect based on her physical appearance, determined via images caught on security cameras near the site of the explosion that killed six people and injured 81 on the busy pedestrian street.

The suspect, whose escape route was also determined, was later detained in an overnight raid by anti-terror forces at a hideout in the district of Kucukcekmece, located west of the attack site.

Authorities uncovered that the suspect, whose initials are A.A., is a 23-year-old Syrian national who entered Türkiye through the Afrin area in northwestern Syria.

The images of her capture, recorded during the raid on the suspect's hideout, were also shared by police forces.

