Footballer from Yerevan seeks political asylum in England to avoid Armenian conscription

Hovik Nersesyan said that he does not want to put his life in danger while serving in the Armenian army.

The British online edition of the BBC television channel published a note on the 23-year-old footballer of FC Whitcherch Alport Hovik Nersesyan, who is dissatisfied with the decision of the Armenian government to cancel the postponement of military service, and therefore must leave Britain.

According to Oxu.Az, Hovik Nersesyan in an interview with the regional newspaper Shropshire star said that he does not want to put his life in danger while serving in the Armenian army, so he intends to get political asylum in England.

His appeal will be considered in court on February 19.

According to UEFA, the native of Yerevan, Hovik Nersesyan, since 2013 has been the defender of FC Pyunik and acted at number 26. Nersisyan was also a member of the youth team of Armenia. In 2015-2016 he participated in the youth European Championship.

Earlier, Rusarminfo reported on the signing of the law "On military service and the status of serviceman" which canceled the postponement of conscription for compulsory military service. At the same time, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan noted that only winners of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships can get a postponement.

