Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is purported to be a 'non government organisation’, but is widely believed to have deep ties to Russian influence.

According to an article in Forbes, which speaks about Kenya's annuled 2017 presidential elections as the most expensive in recent history of Africa, it has become a trend nowadays to contract with internationally respected public relations firms to change opinions in favor of their candidates.

The article reads that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger Raila Odinga spending millions of dollars on their respective campaigns. Both men contracted internationally respected public relations firms which, through forward facing broadcast media, data mining and the manipulation of once-thought sacrosanct public bodies, aimed to change opinions and turn the tide in the favour of their candidate.

"This is a trend now common worldwide and not limited only to the electoral process. For instance, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is purported to be a 'non government organisation’, but is widely believed to have deep ties to Russian influence. The Committee betrays Armenia’s post-Soviet nation's longstanding tradition as a proxy to its former motherland," the article reads.

In line with it, the art of 'influence' is an evolving one, in which longstanding institutions have had their mission statements rewritten to either the highest bidder or the opaque 'powers that be', those that host the ability to cut off funding if their respective wishes are not adhered to, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.

James Wilson, an advisor to several African leaders and the Founding Director of the International Foundation of Better Governance said:

"Public relations companies must be more responsible and transparent in the way they operate; look at the fallout of Bell Pottinger, which originally stemmed from South African provocations of 'Economic Apartheid', undertaken by undercover operatives from Britain portraying themselves to be aggrieved, black South African nationals."

News.Az

News.Az