Forced foot march competitions in Azerbaijani Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the competitions, operational and reconnaissance units, teams compete on routes for different distances

Forced foot march competitions have been launched in the Azerbaijani Army under a relevant order of the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry said Oct. 27.

During the competitions held with the involvement of motorized rifle, operational and reconnaissance units, teams compete on routes for different distances.

The servicemen competing for the championship, who overcome long distances at a speed with standard weapons and in full equipment as part of units, are improving their endurance and skills.

News.Az

News.Az