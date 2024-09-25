Forcing Russia into peace would be ‘fatal mistake,’ warns Kremlin

Forcing Russia into peace would be ‘fatal mistake,’ warns Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that forcing Russia into peace would be a fatal mistake.

Peskov rejected remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. He stressed that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake.""It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime," he added. "Russia is in favor of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled.""Without achieving these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia," Peskov said.

