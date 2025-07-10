Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Company is recalling 850,318 Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to a potential defect in the low-pressure fuel pump that could cause engines to stall during operation.

According to a recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on July 8, affected vehicles may experience a loss of fuel pressure and flow from the tank due to pump failure, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

This issue can prevent fuel from reaching the engine, leading to unexpected engine stalls.

An engine stall while driving increases the risk of a crash," the July 8 recall notice states.

Warnings of imminent pump failure include poor engine performance, such as "misfiring or running rough," or a reduction in engine power, according to Ford. Drivers of affected cars may also see a "check engine" light.

"Fuel pump failure is more likely to occur under low fuel or warm weather and hot fuel conditions in the fuel tank," Ford noted.

The automaker isn't aware of any injuries related to the fuel-pump failure.

The recall affects the following Ford and Lincoln models:

Ford:

2021-2022 F-150, Mustang

2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD

2022 Expedition

Lincoln:

2021-2022 Navigator

2021-2023 Aviator

Ford has not yet released a remedy for the problem. Notification letters will be mailed to owners of affected vehicles on July 14. A second round of letters will be mailed "once the remedy is available," according to the recall.

News.Az