Ford to recall more than 240,000 vehicles in US
- 22 Feb 2025 12:27
- 22 Feb 2025 12:39
- 1018661
- Economics
Photo: Reuters
Ford Motor (F.N) is recalling 240,510 vehicles in the U.S. over potential seat belt issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
The recall affects certain 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Aviator vehicles where the seat belt buckle anchor bolts may be improperly secured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
As a remedy, dealers will inspect the bolts and replace components as necessary.