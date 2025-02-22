Ford to recall more than 240,000 vehicles in US

Ford Motor (F.N) is recalling 240,510 vehicles in the U.S. over potential seat belt issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Aviator vehicles where the seat belt buckle anchor bolts may be improperly secured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As a remedy, dealers will inspect the bolts and replace components as necessary.

