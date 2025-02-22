Yandex metrika counter

Ford to recall more than 240,000 vehicles in US

Photo: Reuters

Ford Motor (F.N) is recalling 240,510 vehicles in the U.S. over potential seat belt issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall affects certain 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Aviator vehicles where the seat belt buckle anchor bolts may be improperly secured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

As a remedy, dealers will inspect the bolts and replace components as necessary.


