New US ambassador to the European Union Ted Malloch said euro "could collapse" in the next 18 months.

According to BBC, Malloch said he would "short the euro" , taking a market position which bets on the value of the currency falling.

He also said Britain could agree a "mutually beneficial" free trade deal with America in as little as 90 days.

And that it was best for the US if Britain executed a "clean" Brexit.The initial version of the agreement could be signed on Friday, January 27 between Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Once outside the single market and the customs union, the UK could bypass "the bureaucrats in Brussels" and forge a free trade deal, he said. Mr Malloch said despite the obstacles, Britain would gain a free trade deal well ahead of the rest of the EU and the elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany could lead to a fundamental shake-up of the union.

"I personally am not certain that there will be a European Union with which to have free trade negotiations," he said.

