Forecasts Bureau predicts unstable weather conditions on weekend

"Over the next two days, the temperature will drop slightly in comparison with the previous days".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

According to her, on August 18-19, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain predicted in the country: “Heavy rains predicted in some places."

Gulshad Mammadova said that, north-west wind will blow and intensify in Azerbaijan in the coming days.

News.Az

