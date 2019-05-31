Forecasts surpassed on Azerbaijani state budget revenues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been recognized as a dynamically developing country implementing important global projects, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade said.

Samadzade made the remarks at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on May 31.

He stressed that income per capita increased, inflation rate was at a one digit level, the rate of Azerbaijani manat remained stable in 2018.

Samadzade stressed that the positive dynamics of energy prices led to the positive results of the foreign trade balance.

"The country's foreign trade turnover increased by 30.9 percent, reaching $31.8 billion in 2018,” he added.

“The positive balance of the current account of the balance of payments amounted to 20.3 billion manats,” he said. “Non-oil export of goods increased by 9.8 percent. The currency reserves amounted to 44.5 billion manats in 2018. The forecasts for budget revenues have been exceeded.”

