Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments hold first meeting in Baku

The First Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The delegations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Kyrgyzstan are attending the event held at the Milli Majlis.

