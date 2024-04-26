Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States have today visited the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the guests will get acquainted with historical places of the city of Shusha, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the city after its liberation from occupation.

News.Az