Foreign cybercriminals arrested in Azerbaijan

Russian citizen Pavel Lunin and Ukrainian citizen Andrey Serb have been arrested on suspicion of cyber-misappropriation of multimillion funds from Azerbaijani banks, the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said in a message May 23.

The State Security Service launched a criminal case in connection with the information that in May 2018, various formal companies were created, which opened bank accounts and illegally transferred multimillion funds from the accounts of foreigners to Azerbaijani bank accounts, and from there to various bank accounts in CIS member countries, according to Trend.

When the funds unreasonably received by local banks were returned to the foreign citizens, the local banks suffered material damage.

As a result of urgent measures held jointly with Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Russian citizen Pavel Lunin and Ukrainian citizen Andrey Serb were identified and detained on suspicion of committing these criminal acts. The funds in their bank accounts were frozen, and the corresponding operations with the funds were prevented.

The detained were brought to criminal responsibility under Article 177 (theft) and 272 (illegal receipt of computer information) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by the court in their respect.

The State Security Service continues investigative measures on this criminal case.

News.Az

