Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Lachin

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations, on Friday made a trip to Azerbaijan’s Lachin city as part of the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the diplomats familiarized themselves with the Zerti Agro-Industrial Park.They also viewed the Hochazfilm cinema pavilion, where they were informed about the conditions created and the operations of the pavilion.The delegates then observed the release of trout into the Hakari River, a process aimed at reviving the ecosystem of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.Finally, they participated in the opening of the exhibition titled "This is how a carpet was made” on the occasion of the 28 May- Azerbaijan’s Independence Day. The national Azerbaijani carpets, as well as other artistic samples featuring various designs were displayed at the exhibition.

News.Az