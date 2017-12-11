Foreign diplomats and journalists to visit Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organized a visit of heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, international organizations, as well as representatives of the media to Terter on December 11.

According to the message of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, circulated on Monday, as part of the trip, diplomats and media representatives will familiarize with the new high-rise residential complex in Terter region for 1170 families of internally displaced persons and the conditions created there, as well as with the Maraga-150 monument restored in the village of Shikharkh of Terter district, exposing the territorial claims of Armenians against Azerbaijan.

Maraga-150 monument was erected in 1978 and reflects the resettlement of Armenians from Iran to Nagorno-Karabakh.

In accordance with the amendments introduced by the presidential decree of February 21, 2011, to the "State program on improvement of the living conditions and increasing employment among refugees and internally displaced persons" approved by the order of the head of state of July 1, 2004, a new residential complex for 1170 families internally displaced persons has been erected in Terter district.

