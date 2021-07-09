Foreign diplomats arrive in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors of foreign countries and military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War.

Before coming to Shusha, the guests visited the liberated Fuzuli district to view the ongoing construction of an international airport and the newly-commissioned Fuzuli substation.

News.Az