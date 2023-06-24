Foreign diplomats embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan on Saturday embarked on a trip to the country’s liberated Lachin city, News.Az reports.

The foreign delegation first arrived at Zangilan International Airport. From there the diplomats will leave for Lachin.

The delegation includes 60 diplomats and military attaches from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

During the trip, the foreign diplomats will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out in Lachin, visit the first residential areas and meet with the residents of the city, as well as visit the Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the banks of the Hakari river.

News.Az