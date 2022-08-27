Foreign diplomats embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan on Saturday left for the country’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

“With the resident and non resident diplomatic community in total 160 people we are flying to Fuzuli and then we will enroute to Shusha,” Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department, said on Twitter.

“Along the road dip corps will see mine clearance operations and massive reconstruction works/will hear presentations of Special Representatives,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az