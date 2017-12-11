Foreign diplomats hail work done in Azerbaijan to improve IDPs’ living conditions – Hikmat Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign diplomats, who visited Tartar district on Monday, hailed the work done by the Azerbaijani government to improve the living conditions of IDPs, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, APA’s Karabakh bureau reported.

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organized a visit of foreign diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and media representatives to the district of Tartar.



They viewed conditions created at a newly built multi-storey residential complex for 1,170 IDP families in Tartar, as well as the newly reconstructed Maraga-150 monument in Shikharkh village, which exposes the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan.



Ambassadors and delegates from more than 60 countries and international organizations, as well as representatives of the EU, UN and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees joined the visit, said Hajiyev. “They were highly impressed by the visit,” he added.

News.Az

