Foreign diplomats, military attachés start visit to Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan, as well as foreign military attachés, on Saturday embarked on a visit to the country’s Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes representatives of about 70 embassies headquarters in Baku and Ankara and international organizations, as well as delegates of relevant state institutions of Türkiye. A plane with nearly 150 guests on board landed at the Zangilan International Airport.

The foreign diplomats and military attachés first viewed the Zangilan International Airport.

The guests will be provided information about the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in Zangilan and Gubadli cities.

News.Az