Foreign diplomats, reps of int’l organizations visit Jidir Duzu plain in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the trips to the country’s liberated territories of representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations continue.

On July 10, a total of over 100 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Jidir Duzu plain in the city of Shusha.

Ambassadors of Turkey, Pakistan, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Israel, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Belarus, Ukraine, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria and other countries, as well as representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Health Organization are among the members of the group.

The diplomats have recently viewed the construction of the international airport in Fuzuli district and the Fuzuli substation. Then they reviewed a number of cultural, historical and religious monuments in Shusha.

News.Az