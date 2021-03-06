Foreign diplomats start visits to Azerbaijan’s liberated districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have started to visit the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

The president’s assistant noted that on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated Fuzuli, Gubadli and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan has begun.

“We express our gratitude to the ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and military attachés for joining us during this visit,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az