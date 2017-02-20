Foreign diplomats, their spouses visit Azerbaijan’s Shaki and Gakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and their spouses are on a two-day trip to the country’s Shaki and Gakh district.

The trip was organized jointly by the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign diplomats and their spouses will visit historical sites and cultural monuments in Shaki and Gakh, and get familiarized with local traditions, craftsmanship patters and the tourism opportunities of the districts.

News.Az

News.Az