Foreign diplomats to visit lliberated Azerbaijani village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The diplomats will get acquainted with the signs of brutalities committed by Armenians.

The State Committee for work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has arranged trip for diplomatic representatives and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district liberated from Armenian occupation.

Report informs that during the trip the diplomats will get acquainted with the signs of brutalities committed by Armenians.

Notably, the trip has been organized in conformity with instructions of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev set at the conference on the outcomes of the of third year of execution of the 2014-2018 State Program on social and economic development of regions.

News.Az

News.Az