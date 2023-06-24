Foreign diplomats view restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan on Saturday viewed the ongoing construction and restoration work in the country’s Lachin district, News.Az reports.

The foreign diplomats visited the first residential settlement established in Lachin city and met with the former IDPS who returned to their native lands.

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a total of 700 buildings, including 620 private houses and 9 multi-apartment residential buildings, are being reconstructed in Lachin.

To recall, a total 60 diplomats and military attaches from 33 countries and 10 international organizations on Saturday embarked on a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district.

News.Az