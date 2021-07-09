Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha, Fuzuli cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 100 representatives of diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan on Friday started their visit to the country’s liberated Fuzuli and Shusha cities.

The foreign diplomats and other representatives will first view the ongoing construction of Fuzuli International Airport and visit the newly-commissioned Fuzuli substation.

During their trip to Shusha, they will get acquainted with various historical and cultural monuments of the city.

The trip will last until July 10.

News.Az