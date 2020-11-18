Int'l journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
International journalists on Wednesday visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from occupation, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted.
"International journalists are visiting liberated Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan. On the ground to see war crimes of Armenia," Hajiyev wrote.