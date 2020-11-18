Yandex metrika counter

Int'l journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli liberated from occupation (VIDEO)

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Int'l journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli liberated from occupation (VIDEO)

International journalists on Wednesday visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from occupation, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted.

"International journalists are visiting liberated Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan. On the ground to see war crimes of Armenia," Hajiyev wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      