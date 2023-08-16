Foreign journalists visit border checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign journalists on Wednesday embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, News.Az reports.

Foreign journalists, including representatives of 8 Turkish media entities, got acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out in Lachin, as well as observed the working process at the Lachin border checkpoint.

The foreign media representatives were provided with extensive information about the activities of the border checkpoint.

They were told about the conditions created, with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for the free movement of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

