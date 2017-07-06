Foreign media outlets, military attaches to visit Alkhanli village of Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 military attaches of 12 countries will visit the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli shelled by Armenian armed forces.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev announcd that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense and Prosecutor General's office, as well as the Fuzuli region executive power arranged the visit of foreign mass media representatives and military attaches, accredited in Azerbaijan, to the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli.

The trip involves representatives of “TRT”, “İhlas Haber Ajansı”, “MIR” Television channel, “Associated Press”, “RIA Novosti”, Voice of America, “Interfax”, “BBC” and other foreign media outlets. In addition, 15 military attaches of 12 countries also take part in the visit, including the military attaches from the United States, Russian Federation, Pakistan Islam Republic, China, Korea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Belarus and a diplomat of the German embassy to Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit they will see and inspect the place where Sahiba Guliyeva and her 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva were killed as a result of the shelling of peaceful settlements in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli by Armenian armed forces on July 4. They will be informed about the incident in detail. They will also visited wounded Sarvinaz Guliyeva.

