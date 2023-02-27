Foreign media representatives arrive at peaceful protest area on Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign media representatives on Monday arrived on the Lachin-Khankendi road to cover the ongoing peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, News.Az reports.

Media representatives from Canada, Spain, Türkiye, the United States and the United Kingdom interviewed the action participants and obtained information about the reasons for the peaceful protests. They also witnessed that the free movement of vehicles through the protest area is ensured.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 78th day back-to-back.

The demands of the protesters remain unchanged. The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

News.Az