Foreign military attachés visit Azerbaijani Air Force Base

+ ↺ − 16 px

The guests attended classes on the combat training of military personnel.

According to Annual plan signed by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Military Attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Air Force Base on October 17, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



First, the Military Attachés representing 17 countries were presented a general briefing on the military unit of the Air Force, the history of its establishment. At the airbase the guests got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel, visited the soldiers' mess halls, barracks and study rooms. Having familiarized with the aviation assets available in service, the guests attended classes on the combat training of military personnel.



Military Attachés dined at the officers' canteen and expressed satisfaction with the created service and living conditions in the military unit, combat training and the level of training.



The guests have expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the organizing such a high-level and an interesting event.

News.Az

News.Az