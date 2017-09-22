Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attends GUAM-Japan Ministerial Meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the GUAM-Japan Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

As a result of the meeting, the "GUAM-Japan Joint Press Release" was adopted. In a press release, the sides reconfirmed the universally recognized norms and principles of international law, including those enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the principles of respect to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the States.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the GUAM-Japan cooperation, which aims at ensuring peace, security and stability on both regional and international levels, and underlined the necessity of implementing new projects for further widening and deepening cooperation between GUAM and Japan in the spheres of trade and investment, energy, emergency situations, tourism, transport, culture, agriculture, medical care and environment.

