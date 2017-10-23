Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has departed for a working visit to Italy.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is in a working visit to Italy to attend the OSCE Mediterranean conference on "Advancing Mediterranean security and cooperation in an age of large movements of migrants and refugees" to be held in Palermo, October 24-25, 2017, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

At the conference Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech. On the sidelines of the conference, he will have bilateral meetings with counterparts.

News.Az

