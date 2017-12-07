Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar within the framework of the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and stressed the importance of the strategic partnership agreement currently negotiated between the parties.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed Toivo Klaar on the recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Armenian Foreign Minister on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna and stressed the need to resolve the conflict in accordance with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. He noted that forceful efforts to change internationally recognized borders and to gain access to the territory were unacceptable.

Elmar Mammadyarov drew attention to the importance of developing a dialogue between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the conflict resolution and underlined Azerbaijan's support for such contacts.

News.Az

