Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Mohammad Asif

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey trilateral meeting.

The sides underlined that the year 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and expressed satisfaction with the level of friendly relations and strategic partnership between our countries. They also stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits to deepen bilateral ties and the significance of the mechanism of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries.



Noting the latest status of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Mammadyarov said that Resolution No. 822 was adopted on April 30, 1993, in the UN Security Council under the chairmanship of Pakistan. He thanked Pakistan for a fair position and unequivocal support for Azerbaijan's right position in international organizations on the conflict resolution.



The Ministers stressed the importance of good cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

Given the potential for the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the sides emphasized the need to increase the trade turnover between the two countries and expand joint efforts aimed at promoting investments. They highly appreciated the activity of the Joint Working Group on Trade Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan for the further development of bilateral economic relations.



It was also noted that the North-South Transport Corridor promises new and interesting opportunities. The sides discussed the possibility of the meeting between the transport experts of two countries. They also touched upon the importance of restoring air flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.



Mammadyarov informed his counterpart that Baku bids to host the EXPO-2025 in Azerbaijan.



The ministers also expressed their hope that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey Trilateral Meeting would be an important platform for discussion of issues of common interest and development of mutually beneficial projects.



At the end, they highlighted the significance of the Heart of Asia Istanbul process and the 7th Ministerial Conference held within the framework of this process.

