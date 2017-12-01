Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Ministerial Conference within the framework of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

During the meeting, the ministers appreciated the continued efforts made to develop the friendly and good neighborly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan in various fields.

The Ministers noted the importance of deepening cooperation in various formats in line with the spirit of bilateral relations. In this regard, they highlighted the important role of Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey trilateral meeting to be held in Baku on December 19-20 in terms of regional cooperation and exchanged views on the creation of new formats of trilateral cooperation.

The parties touched upon issues related to the development of the North-South transport corridor and expressed their confidence that this project will connect South Asia and Northern Europe and promote cooperation and prosperity throughout the region.

The Ministers discussed issues related to the legal status of the Caspian Sea and expressed their determination to develop the Caspian Sea as a place of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and other Caspian littoral states.

During the meeting, the sides noted that Heart of Asia -Istanbul process is a unique platform that combines the efforts of the the parties supporting and participating in promoting stability, security and progress in Afghanistan and beyond it and highlighted the importance of the 7th Baku Ministerial Meeting.

News.Az

