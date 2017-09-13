Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission Tran Tuan Anh within the framework of his official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Member of Milli Majlis and New Azerbaijan Party Rauf Aliyev also attended the meeting, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam were based on deep roots. In this regard, the visit of the first President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and the visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam as the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers in 1983 laid the foundation for friendship.

It was also noted that cooperation between the two countries is at a high level, while the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam on May 18-19, 2014, and the outgoing President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Cyanh Tan Shang, on May 13-15, 2015, was an important stimulus for the development of bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the North-South and East-West corridors, with the initiative and direct participation of Azerbaijan in the development of the transport sector and the growing capacities of the Baku port and favorable opportunities for the North-South transport corridor to export Vietnam's products to the European market.

Noting that Vietnam's exports to the EU market are growing, Minister Tran Tuan Anh underlined the importance of expanding transport and logistics capabilities in this regard and said that this attractive proposal of the Azerbaijani side would be considered.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in economic, trade, energy, education spheres, as well as stressed opportunities for exporting products of relevant Azerbaijani oil-producing companies to the Vietnamese market. It was emphasized that appropriate work will be carried out within the framework of the Joint Commission in this direction.

