Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Italian Foreign Minister Angelo Alfano

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Italian Foreign Minister Angelo Alfano.

The meeting took place within the framework of the OSCE Mediterranean Conference held in Palermo on 24-25 October 2017.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of mutual understanding, friendship and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy and stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits in terms of deepening relations.

Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Angelino Alfano praised Elmar Mammadyarov's participation in the conference and thanked him for that. He called Azerbaijan as a reliable partner of Italy, and said they attach great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, a secular and moderate country.

Noting the existence of strategic partnership between the two countries, Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Italy is one of the most important partners of our country in the European Union.

The ministers stressed the strategic importance of energy cooperation between the two countries, the Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP and TAP projects. Italian Foreign Minister underlined the importance of the TAP project in diversifying gas supplies and ensuring energy security of the country.

During the meeting, the sides underlined the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, culture, science, education and other spheres.

Referring to the recent negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov once again reaffirmed our country's fair position based on the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act. He emphasized the importance of the commitment to the basic principles such as the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, as laid down in the European Union Security Strategy, in a uniform and unambiguous manner in relation to all conflicts.

Angelino Alfano said he supports Italy's efforts to help resolve the conflict peacefully through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group.

During the meeting, the sides considered the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the Italian minister said that they would continue to support this cooperation. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that the negotiations on the strategic partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union were intensively maintained.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov provided information on the North-South and East-West transport corridors, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, promising good prospects for cooperation in this direction.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the framework of international organizations and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

